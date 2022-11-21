comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.11.2022 | 2:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai An Action Hero Salaam Venky
follow us on

Producer Sanjana Parmar will soon venture into music videos

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

It doesn't matter what genre or era it's from—whether it's a rock band or post-grunge—music videos deliver our always best. Don't you too end up on YouTube watching your favourite music video? Of course, you do! And to your extreme delight, producer Sanjana Parmar too is coming up with a melodious musical video!

Producer Sanjana Parmar will soon venture into music videos

Producer Sanjana Parmar will soon venture into music videos

Under the banner of her production house, House of Joy Productions, she has already enthused moviegoers and binge-watchers with different projects. But now, Sanjana Parmar wants to make the shift to music videos. Now, whether it will be a party anthem, a love song, or an item number, is still a mystery! But the producer is here to stay and has already begun assembling elements for her first music video!

Though Sanjana Parmar hasn't revealed much about this project, we are sure this too is going to be a hit. We are assuming that through this music video, the producer will bring undiscovered talent to the spotlight.

Since it's her first-ever music single, Sanjana Parmar says, "I, myself, relish watching music videos, and therefore, I'm very excited to be producing something that I too enjoy. Every type of entertainment is unique from the other, and I would love to keep exploring each one of them."

Sanjana Parmar is a woman with strong determination and ingenuity. She started her journey in the entertainment world by producing the rom-com web series Suraj aur Saanjh for Hotstar. She is also the founder of House of Joy Productions and has also produced short films like Surprise, Online Girlfriend, 2 Square, Raja Beta, and more.

She has a long list of upcoming projects, which also include two rom-com and a thriller feature film, a web show, and multiple exciting short films. Sanjana Parmar was always inclined toward Bollywood and has already been a digital brand manager for several film stars. Now, as a producer, she is amusing audience. Her stint has been inspiring and fulfilling.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Veteran actor Tabassum passes away at 78…

Reema Kagti to collaborate with Amazon Prime…

Anurag Basu to direct Life In A Metro…

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot expresses desire…

BREAKING: Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya…

Quentin Tarantino is headed back to the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification