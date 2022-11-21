Star Plus has garnered immense love from viewers for showcasing many quintessential TV soaps and dramas. One such story that has kept viewers hooked is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which is about complicated love. Now, the characters of the show Sai, Virat, and Pakhi, aka Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma present a glimpse of yet another complicated but new story of six characters who seem to get entangled with one another, through twists of fate, leaving viewers with the question ‘kiski dor bandhegi kisse? (Who will finally get involved with whom)’

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast come together to introduce the new show of Star Plus, Teri Meri Doriyaann

Set in Punjab, the teaser showcases visuals showcasing different characters where one can be seen tying the turban, another one flaunting his bike, one female displaying her pottery skills, and one female exercising rigorously. A source close to the show confirmed the developments adding, “The show is all about these six characters and it will be interesting to see what will their journeys be, and how will their lives get intertwined? They will have to deal with unexpected challenges, in their quest of to find love.”

Moreover, having brought us the teaser of the show, the leads of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' were seen sharing their perception of love. While sharing his perception of love, Neil Bhatt aka Virat said, "I think it is an internal question. Many people have tried to explain it. And I don’t want to give all the ‘big talk’. But honestly, even I am trying to figure out what love is. I can be poetic and say love is this and that. But I genuinely don't know what love is! I think love is what you feel when you are secure and happy. It happens when you are loved and you love yourself because only then can you give love to others. So for me, love is your happy and secured space. In broader terms, I think love is also friendship because when you're in your friend circle you are loved and you feel secure. Love is understanding and it is where peace prevails."

Speaking about the same, Ayesha Singh aka Sai continued, "I am too sacred to put ‘love’ into words. It's truly much more than that and everyone has their own definition and perception of love. So it is subjective and differs from person to person. Star Plus's upcoming show is one such story where we will see how love finds each other despite the noise and confusion around it. It's going to be very exciting to watch."

Adding her view about love and the show, Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi, added, "For me, love has always been my safe space. It means happiness, family, and a sense of belonging! Star Plus upcoming show is one such story where we will get to witness three different kinds of love stories of three different couples."

Teri Meri Doriyaann is expected to premiere soon on Star Plus but the time is yet to be revealed.

