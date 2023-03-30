Sachin – A Billion Dreams, which was based on India’s cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, was one of a kind documentary that also did well at the box office apart from gaining critical acclaim. Now, the producer of the film Ravi Bhagchandka has teamed up with Aamir Khan and Sony Pictures to producer a sports drama titled Champions.

Producer of Sachin – A Billion Dreams Ravi Bhagchandka teams up with Aamir Khan & Sony Pictures for a sports film

Sharing more about the film, Bhagchandka said in a statement, “Champions is not an out and out sports film. It has a human-interest story against the backdrop of sports.” The film is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones (English title: Champions). “We saw the film at the Berlin Film Festival and we really liked what we saw. It’s about the individual challenges of the differently abled and how they are living their lives. There are also a lot of heart-warming and humorous moments in the film and that’s essentially what we liked most about the film,” added Bhagchandka. He also said that they will reveal the cast of the film at a later date.

Apart from Champions, Bhagchandka has a series of other projects lined up under his banner 200 NOTOUT. The name of the banner is dedicated to Tendulkar’s highest score of 200 not out in one-day internationals. He is the first batter to achieve the feat.

One of his other upcoming projects is the film adaptation of George McCutcheon’s 1902 book Brewster’s Millions. Speaking about this and few other projects, Bhagchandka added, “We have already examined various drafts of the script; it’s shaping up well and we should be able to kick that off soon. Apart from this, we are planning a political thriller web series based on one of Ashwin Sanghi’s best-selling books. In the pipeline is another riveting film adaptation of the Argentinian bestseller novel, All Yours. This film is a co-production with Sagarika Ghatge Khan and is set to be directed by Kanishk Varma of Inside Edge series fame. Besides this, we are also making a couple of entertaining sports-based reality shows which are in very nascent stages and a sports biopic that is sure to hit it out of the park!”

Also Read: Aamir Khan talks about Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra; says, “Was worried for Yashji and Adi when they told me that they were making the studio!”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.