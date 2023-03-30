comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.03.2023 | 11:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bholaa Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Pathaan Gumraah Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta to star in YRF Entertainment’s new web series Mandala Murders; to be helmed by Mardaani 2 director Gopi Puthran

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta to star in YRF Entertainment’s new web series Mandala Murders; to be helmed by Mardaani 2 director Gopi Puthran

en Bollywood News Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta to star in YRF Entertainment’s new web series Mandala Murders; to be helmed by Mardaani 2 director Gopi Puthran

Surveen Chawla and Jameel Khan have also been cast in prominent roles in Mandala Murders.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has ambitions to produce some of the best content on digital that India has ever seen. Under the banner of YRF Entertainment, the company announces its second OTT show, a gritty crime thriller titled Mandala Murders! Created & directed by Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame, the edge-of-the-seat entertainer will star Vaani Kapoor as the lead, with Vaibhav Raj Gupta co-starring. He has been cast as the leading man for the first time after his brilliant performance in Gullak! Manan Rawat, who has previously worked as an Associate Director on many YRF films, will be the co-director of the series.

Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta to star in YRF Entertainment new web series Mandala Murders; to be helmed by Mardaani 2 director Gopi Puthran

Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta to star in YRF Entertainment’s new web series Mandala Murders; to be helmed by Mardaani 2 director Gopi Puthran

Gopi will shoot Mandala Murders for about a month in Uttar Pradesh starting tomorrow, before heading to Delhi & then Mumbai to finish the filming process. In UP, the team will shoot in the picturesque Prayagraj, Lucknow & Varanasi. The big-budget show will thus boast a huge canvas and a grand scale with it being shot across 5 different cities in India! Surveen Chawla and Jameel Khan (again of Gullak fame) have also been cast in prominent roles in Mandala Murders.

This multi-season show is a part of YRF’s ambitious OTT slate that already comprises the much-awaited The Railway Men based on the deadly 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. This series features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu and Babil Khan in the lead roles and is a tribute to the brave railway workers who saved scores of lives on this ill-fated night of devastation and horror.

ALSO READ: BH Style Icons 2023: Vaani Kapoor shines in a crystal confetti bodycon gown by Shivan & Narresh

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Siddharth Anand says Shah Rukh Khan – Salman…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, estranged wife, and his…

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby…

Shiv Thakare opens up about a casting couch…

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth announce…

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand opens up on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification