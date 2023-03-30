comscore

SCOOP: Koffee With Karan returns with Season 8: Shah Rukh Khan to kick off the new season; Yash, Allu Arjun and Rishab Shetty to make their appearance

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Koffee With Karan returns with Season 8: Shah Rukh Khan to kick off the new season; Yash, Allu Arjun and Rishab Shetty to make their appearance

By Subhash K. Jha -

Karan Johar is getting ready for the new season of his smash-hit talk show Koffee With Karan. Preparations are on to lock in the dates for Season 8. It will probably go on air around August or September.

In the meanwhile, here is what we know about the next season: the super-celebrity guests would be a mix of the fresh and the familiar. Shah Rukh Khan, who did not appear in Season 7, but has appeared in all other seasons, is likely to kick off Season 8, talking about the smash success of Pathaan.

Also, sources say there will be more emphasis on the South side. “Stars from the South are now very much a part of the pan-India stardom. Karan Johar will be inviting Yash (of KGF fame), Allu Arjun (of Pushpa fame) and Rishab Shetty (of Kantara fame) with their respective wives,” said a source.

There will be new segments and a complete change of décor. All in all, more power, more glamour and, yes, more scandalous revelations are to be expected in Season 8 of Koffee With Karan.

As far as films is concerned, Karan is all set to return as a director after almost seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film has an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It is all set to release in theatres on July 28.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra is jetlagged, Karan Johar keeps her company; actress confesses about binge watching Koffee With Karan

