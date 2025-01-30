Fans of the iconic Hera Pheri franchise were in for a pleasant surprise on January 30, when filmmaker Priyadarshan, on his 68th birthday, revealed that he is set to return to direct Hera Pheri 3. This unexpected development came after Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar wished him on Twitter.

It all started when Akshay wishes Priyadarshan on Twitter saying, “Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts…both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!”

Responding to the tweet, Priyadarshan replied and announced, “Thank you so much for your wishes Akshay kumar. In return I would like to give you a gift. I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3. Are you ready Akshay, @suniel.shetty & @pareshrawalofficial.” His reply fans into a frenzy.

Suniel Shetty, who has always been vocal about his fondness for the Hera Pheri franchise, quickly jumped on the excitement train. Taking to Twitter, he responded enthusiastically to Priyadarshan’s post with, “Hera Pheri aur pooch pooch!!! Let’s do this #HeraPheri3.”

The Hera Pheri franchise, which started in 2000, is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated comedy series, starring Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Shyam, and Paresh Rawal as the iconic Babu Bhaiya. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri (2006), was also loved by audiences, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the third instalment for years.

This exchange has reignited hope among fans, who have long wished for the original trio to return under Priyadarshan’s direction.

