The first edition of Amazon MX Player’s StreamNext event featured global marketing leaders like Sir Martin Sorrell, Benedict Evans, and prominent entertainment industry figures. The event highlighted the evolving landscape of content consumption in India and how Amazon MX Player is positioning itself as a key partner for advertisers. Bobby Deol (Aashram 3), Suniel Shetty & Jackie Shroff (Hunter 2), Remo D’Souza & Malaika Arora (Hip Hop India 2), Ashneer Grover (Rise and Fall), and others were present. Amazon MX Player unveiled its slate of over 100 new shows for 2025.

Amazon MX Player’s StreamNext unveils 100 new shows for 2025

“Today’s gathering is all about bringing together the vast reach of Amazon MX Player, with ad tech that leverages Amazon’s trillions of customer signals,” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Ads India. “It’s about enabling all brands, not just the ones selling on Amazon, to reach and deliver relevant advertising to over 250 million unique users in India. It’s about directly measuring outcomes from the very top of the funnel to the very bottom. Full funnel advertising is here!”

With hit Originals, reality shows, and MX Vdesi content that includes K-dramas, Mandarin, Turkish shows and more, Amazon MX Player is one of India’s largest entertainment destinations. “There is no other streaming service in India that offers such a massive selection of content for free,” said Karan Bedi, Head of Amazon MX Player.

Bedi also highlighted that the MX Player app is one of the most downloaded apps in India with over 1.4 billion downloads on Play Store. In addition, Amazon MX Player can be seamlessly accessed across a wide range of surfaces including India’s largest eCommerce app Amazon.in, on Prime Video, and Fire TV. This widespread availability ensures that customers can enjoy shows on their preferred channel. “Amazon MX Player is uniquely positioned to drive the shift from linear television to video streaming, its reach is already at par with some of the leading general entertainment channels in India.”

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, unveiled an exciting lineup of more than 100 new shows set to launch in 2025, including 40 new Hindi originals and returning seasons of India’s beloved and award-winning shows like Aashram, Hunter, Jamnapaar, Half CA, Hip Hop India, Sixer, Who’s your Gynac and Playground. New series with innovative story lines were also announced, such as Bhay centering around an Indian paranormal investigator, The Titan Story, which tells an inspiring tale of India’s first super brand, along with a new reality show – Rise and Fall, a unique competitive format where players begin as equals, vying to become a ruler or remain a pauper. Viewers can also look forward to a new MX Vdesi series every week, dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, alongside an extensive movie library. Dusad shared how the service leverages deep consumer insights to craft fresh storylines that are rooted and authentic, while rapidly experimenting with new content formats. “We are committed to keeping India entertained—free of charge!”

The event also showcased the marketing fraternity an expanded suite of new interactive and shoppable ad formats for Amazon MX Player. These formats include in-stream shoppable ads where viewers can browse a product during ad breaks, immersive formats where brands can effectively communicate their message. Viewer interaction with such native ad formats is 6-7 times higher as compared to other industry offerings. “Our audiences are highly engaged viewers and we have a strong understanding of their shopping patterns, an advantage that only Amazon MX Player can provide. Even brands that don’t sell products or services on Amazon can connect to customers through this premium world of content and by levering our first-party shopping signals, to enhance their campaign effectiveness”, said Aruna Daryanani, Director, Amazon MX Player. Om Jha, Director of Media & Partnerships at PepsiCo, shared insights on how the service has contributed to their brand’s success.

With its reach of over 250 million unique monthly users across mobile and Connected TVs, a large slate of free, premium content, and trillions of first-party shopping signals - Amazon MX Player offers unique opportunities to advertisers to reach a relevant, diverse and highly engaged audience, throughout the customer journey.

