It is being said that the two actors will be coming together for an ambitious film by Atlee.

While Salman Khan fans cannot stop rejoicing the return of the superstar on the occasion of Eid with another actioner Sikandar, it seems that a new update on his upcoming projects is definitely going to be adding to their excitement. As per current reports, Salman, who will be sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time for this A.R. Murugadoss film, will possibly be reuniting with her onscreen again, even before this movie hits cinemas.

Sikandar actors Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna to reunite for another film: Report

Sources have informed that Atlee, who had earlier announced his keen desire to work with Salman, will be collaborating with the latter for a film which will possibly have Rashmika as the leading lady. Although neither the actors nor the filmmaker have shared any confirmation, a Filmfare report has hinted at this possibility. A source was quoted by the publication saying, “Both Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna had a great working dynamic on the sets of Sikandar. Rashmika's performance in Pushpa 2 impressed both Salman and Atlee, as well. That's why the makers have decided to sign her for Salman and Atlee's upcoming film, too.”

Meanwhile, Atlee too had opened up about casting for his next film in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla where he had said, “I am going to surprise everyone with the casting. What you are thinking, yes (that’s true). But you are going to really be surprised. And I’m not being pompous, but it’s going to be the proudest film of our country. We want a lot of blessings, just pray for us. The casting is on the edge, and it’s going to happen in a few weeks. We will have the best, best, best announcement coming soon to you all.”

Readers would be aware that the popular South filmmaker received much love across the country for his film Jawan which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in lead roles. Fans expect the filmmaker to follow a similar route for his next entertainer too, thereby sparking ample excitement.

On the other hand, coming to Sikandar, the film marks the first collaboration of Salman Khan with A.R. Murugadoss and has Sajid Nadiadwala producing it. Apart from him and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Patil Babbar, among others.

