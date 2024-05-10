The channel dropped the promo on May 9 and revealed that the show will be taking the 7:30 pm time slot.

Known for delivering intriguing and interesting content to its viewers, Star Plus has added another interesting show to its amazing lineup of family dramas. Joining shows like Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Jhanak, among others, is another new show called Maati Se Bandhi Dor. The show will mark the return of Ankit Gupta on television after Junooniyatt and will feature popular Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe as the female lead.

Ankit Gupta returns to television shows with Star Plus’ new show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, co-starring Rutuja Bagwe

In Maati Se Bandhi Dor, Rutuja Bagwe will be seen essaying the roles of Vaijanati (Vaiju), a kind, loving girl from a village who believes in women and their strengths. On the other hand, Ankit Gupta will portray the character of the sophisticated and educated Rannvijay in the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor. Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the show depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village.

The makers of the show have dropped their first intriguing promo, which introduces Vaiju, who is ploughing in the fields, and along with her is her mother, who informs Vaiju about a marriage proposal. Vaiju then encounters Rannvijay, who is the son of a Sarpanch, thinking him to be the prospect of marriage, but the response given by Rannvijay wrecks her heart. Rannvijay cannot believe that Vaiju is his marriage prospect, as he has different ideals of what an attractive woman should be.

The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show will also depict the intricacies of relationships and the distinctive nuances of culture. The viewers will also witness Vaiju and Rannvijay's marriage due to unforeseen circumstances. It will be intriguing to witness how Vaiju will find love in a loveless marriage while keeping her ambitions of uplifting her lifestyle and bringing betterment to her village alive.

Rutuja Bagwe opened up about her character and shared, "Just like the title Maati Se Bandhi Dor suggests, the show should showcase the tale of Vaijanati (Vaiju), who is the daughter of the soil. Vaiju is a simple girl who works in the fields in order to support her family. She is an animal lover, family-oriented, and, along with being a daredevil, she is vulnerable too. Also, she wears her heart on her sleeves. The audience will get to witness something distinctive and unique with the show."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankit Gupta (@6_ankitgupta)



Maati Se Bandhi Dor will air on Star Plus from May 27 onwards, at 7.30 p.m. from Monday to Sunday. While the show will be taking over the time slot currently occupied by Pandya Store, it is yet to be seen if the latter is going off air or changing its time slot.

Also Read: Ankit Gupta to play male lead in new Star Plus show: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.