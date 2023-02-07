Prakash Raj says that the boycott calls that were made prior to the release were just people barking.

Shah Rukh Khan – Deepika Padukone – John Abraham starrer Pathaan has become the highest-grossing film worldwide, thereby surpassing Dangal. The film has also breached Rs. 400 crore nett in India, the first Hindi film to do so in the history of Hindi cinema. As the film continues its run in theatres with the audience celebrating the win, actor Prakash Raj says that the boycott calls that were made prior to the release were just people barking.

Prakash Raj on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan boycott campaign: ‘Idiots, bigots are just barking, won’t bite’

At the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Kerala, Raj said, “They wanted to ban Pathaan. It’s doing Rs. 700 crore. These idiots, bigots…who wanted to ban Pathaan, did not run Modi’s film (PM Narendra Modi) for Rs. 30 crore. They are just you know… barking, won’t bite. Sound pollution.”

The actor then went onto criticize Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files saying, “Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spits on them. The director is asking why I am not getting Oscar. He will not even get a Bhaskar. I tell you because there is a sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. According to my sources, they have invested around Rs. 2000 crore to only make films like this. But you can’t fool people all the time.”

The actor attended the festival as one of the speakers along with Kabir Bedi, Amitav Ghosh and Sudha Murthy. On the work front, Prakash Raj was seen in the Tamil film Varisu alongside Thalapathy Vijay and the Telugu film Waltair Veerayya alongside Chiranjeevi.

