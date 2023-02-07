The Sonam Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor. Since then the star who, ensured she made a fashion statement every time she stepped out has been missing from films. However, post her delivery Sonam has been eager to return to films, with the official remake of the 2011 Korean film Blind. While initially the film was salted to release in theatres in 2022, it was delayed due to pandemic restrictions. Following this, the makers of Blind opted for an OTT release; however it seems that the venture has been wading through troubled waters since then. Now, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the Sonam starrer Blind has been delayed yet again.

Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind gets delayed further; film finds no taker on OTT due to high asking price of Rs. 40 cr.

As per the grapevine, it is learnt that the makers of Blind are having a tough time finding takers among the OTT platforms for the film. Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama a well-placed industry source says, “Initially Blind was to see a theatrical release, but due to the pandemic, it was decided to release the film directly on OTT. Now, while the theatrical release of the film still remains a formality, the makers of the film are having a tough time finding takers for its OTT release.” Detailing the issue the film faces further the source continues, “The makers of Blind are looking to sell the film for a staggering Rs. 40 cr. This high asking amount is keeping OTT players in the market away. Though the film will continue with its theatrical release pattern, it has now only become a formality before its sale to any streaming platform. However, with no OTT platform ready to shell out Rs. 40 cr. to acquire the venture, the release of Blind seems to be in limbo.”

Explaining why OTT platforms are facing doubts with the venture the source adds, “The makers of Blind have quoted a staggering Rs. 40 cr. for streaming rights of the venture. Unfortunately, in today’s times, such an amount, shelling out such an amount is risky according to streaming platforms. Basically, neither the makers of Blind are ready to back down from the asking price and nor are steaming platforms ready to spend a sum like that on acquisition. Given this, Blind is certainly stuck in bind.”

While it remains unclear what the makers of Blind will decide on its release, it remains to be seen whether the film will be acquired for a theatrical release. As for the film, Blind went on floors in December 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland and the shoot was completed in a start-to-finish schedule by February 2021. Initially expected to be a direct to OTT release, the makers later decided for a theatrical release. However, for reasons unknown they went back to their original plan of skipping a theatrical release.

Blind, which is an official remake of the 2011 Korean film by the same name, tells the story of a blind police office in search of a serial killer. Directed by debutant director Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.

