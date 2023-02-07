comscore

Last Updated 07.02.2023 | 10:20 AM IST

MM Keeravani to perform his nominated song 'Naatu Naatu' at the Oscars

MM Keeravani to perform his nominated song ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the Oscars

By Subhash K. Jha -

M M Keeravani who has given India the hope of winning an Oscar for Best Song, is getting ready to perform his nominated song ‘Naatu Naatu’ live at the Oscars ceremony on March 12 in Los Angeles.

Keeravani whose song stands a very good chance of winning the Oscar, is nervous about facing an august gathering of the most distinguished Hollywood personalities. “I am confident about winning. But performing the song live in front of such a gathering needs a lot of preparation and rehearsals,” says Keeravani.

One of his primary concerns is his weight. “For too long now I’ve neglected my health. It was only at the Golden Globe when even standing and giving the speech became a problem that I became aware of my obesity. I am out of shape. If the body is not healthy, the mind cannot be fully functional. If I am going to compose more songs that make my country proud, I’ve to be healthy in both body and mind.”

Also Read: Oscars 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ composer MM Keeravani says he is confident of a win, “I’m confident we will win the Oscar”

More Pages: RRR Box Office Collection , RRR Movie Review

