Pradeep Sarkar’s Notini Binodini starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pushed to 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

This coronavirus pandemic has led to many delays in the showbiz. Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar's next Notini Binodini starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as courtesan-turned-theatre actor Binodini Dasi has now been pushed to 2021 amid the pandemic.

Pradeep Sarkar's Notini Binodini starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pushed to 2021

Speaking to a daily, Pradeep Sarkar said that he will likely begin the project in March 2021 depending on the situation. As of now, he is hoping there's a vaccine available by next year.

The filmmaker further said that he has locked in two projects - one is a dark comedy and another one is a psychological thriller. He may kick off any one of them before NotiniBinodini. He said he has narrated the scripted over zoom calls but hasn't been able to do it properly. He is waiting to do in person narrations.

Binodini Dasi, also known as Notee Binodini, was a Kolkata-based, Bengali-speaking renowned actress and thespian.

ALSO READ: Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya test negative for coronavirus

