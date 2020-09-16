Film-maker Karan Johar, who has been in headlines these past few months, has headed to Goa. The filmmaker was seen at the Mumbai airport where chartered flights take off from. He was reportedly accompanied by his mother Hiroo Johar and twins Yash and Roohi. All of them were adhering to the safety protocols and wearing masks. They were also seen with some of their staff members.

Reportedly, Karan has taken off for a mini getaway with the family. Interestingly, his production starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will begin soon in Goa itself. The film is being directed by Shalu. Batra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar was supposed to kick-start his directorial Takht this year but due to the pandemic, the film seems to have been kept on the backburner for now.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

