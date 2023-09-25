Himesh Reshammiya means the man in business. Touted to be one of the most successful music composers of modern times, Himesh Reshammiya transitioned into acting in 2007 with Aap Ka Suroor. He followed that up with Karzzz, Dumadum, Xpose, and Tera Suroor among others. And now, come 2024, Himesh is back with another film - this time in an action-packed avatar in Badass Ravikumar.

Prabhudeva gets Rs. 10 crores for his baddie act in Himesh Reshammiya starrer Badass Ravikumar

On Friday, it was revealed that Himesh has got Prabhudeva to play the negative lead alongside him in the Dussehra 2024 release, Badass Ravikumar. And now, Bollywood Hungama has got to know that it was a task to get Prabhudeva on board the film. "Himesh wants to provide uncompromised entertainment to his audience next year and is keen to get some of the big names on board the film. Right since the antagonist character was written, Himesh wanted Prabhudeva to play the part. He approached Deva with the role and he was excited to come on board the film," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

The trade source further told us, "But there has been a big spike in the acting fees for Prabhu over the last year. He has acted in multiple successful Tamil films and believes that he has a dedicated fan base for his work. He also has a following in Hindi with successful acting in films like ABCD and Street Dancer. He quoted Rs. 10 crores and it was an instant yes from Himesh, who is known to be a large-hearted producer, going all out to get what he wants."

Badass Ravikumar goes on floors in March 2024 and will hit the big screen in October next year.

Also Read: Prabhu Deva roped in as the villain for Himesh Reshammiya starrer Badass Ravi Kumar; film to release on October 11, 2024

More Pages: Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.