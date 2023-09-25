Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is directed by Tinu Desai and produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment.

Pooja Entertainment has unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of Mission Raniganj on September 25. The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill played a significant role in rescuing surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which was a successful rescue mission in Bharat against all odds.

Mission Raniganj trailer out: Akshay Kumar starrer promises to be a gripping rescue thriller, watch

The trailer, which is nothing short of a cinematic spectacle and edge-of-the-seat experience, lives up to the tremendous hype that has surrounded the film. It is a roller-coaster ride of emotions, drama, inspiration, courage, and soulful music, all beautifully woven together with terrific performances from the cast.

Producer Deepshika Deshmukh adds, "I am absolutely thrilled to present the trailer of Mission Raniganj. This film has been lots of brainstorming sessions with tech teams, hard work and meticulous planning, and I couldn't be happier with the way it has turned out. It's an inspiring story that needs to be seen, felt, and celebrated on the big screen. I can't wait for the audience to experience the heart-warming journey of courage, human spirit and determination that 'Mission Raniganj' offers."

Director Tinu Suresh Desai adds, "As a filmmaker, I feel happy and extremely proud to showcase the trailer of Mission Raniganj. It talks about the relentless spirit and determination of the human spirit. I'm eagerly looking forward to sharing this thrilling and inspiring tale with audiences on the big screen."

Starring Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt and Omkar Das Manikpuri, Mission Raniganj is an ode to the resilience, determination, and valor of the human spirit and engineering minds. The film also marks Tinu Suresh Desai's next thriller after Rustom, which won Akshay Kumar his first National award and the team massive critical and commercial acclaim.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music. The coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world, and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will be released in theatres on October 6th 2023.

