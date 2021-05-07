Om Raut’s upcoming directorial Adipurush is quite the talked-about project that brings together Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Prabhas for the first time. The team has already shot for 60 days in Mumbai’s Film City and were to continue their next schedule after a few weeks off from their last schedule that ended in March. With the lockdown being imposed again, the team has no other option but to hold on their plans of work. Adipurush’s team has to complete another 90 days-worth of work on set but it looks difficult with the lockdown in Maharashtra.

The team has apparently decided to move to Hyderabad along with their crew where they will be shooting indoors majorly and will follow strict protocols regarding the safety of the crew. While it is not confirmed the film’s shoot being conducted in Hyderabad, a spokesperson did mention that they will be looking for safer options to continue their work in peace. The shoots will mostly be indoor since Om Raut’s projects usually have high-octane VFX.

The film will have Prabhas and Kriti Sanon playing the role of Ram and Sita respectively, with Saif Ali Khan being the antagonist as Lankesh.

