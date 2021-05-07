Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.05.2021 | 9:39 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush to be shot in Hyderabad?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Om Raut’s upcoming directorial Adipurush is quite the talked-about project that brings together Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Prabhas for the first time. The team has already shot for 60 days in Mumbai’s Film City and were to continue their next schedule after a few weeks off from their last schedule that ended in March. With the lockdown being imposed again, the team has no other option but to hold on their plans of work. Adipurush’s team has to complete another 90 days-worth of work on set but it looks difficult with the lockdown in Maharashtra.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush to be shot in Hyderabad

The team has apparently decided to move to Hyderabad along with their crew where they will be shooting indoors majorly and will follow strict protocols regarding the safety of the crew. While it is not confirmed the film’s shoot being conducted in Hyderabad, a spokesperson did mention that they will be looking for safer options to continue their work in peace. The shoots will mostly be indoor since Om Raut’s projects usually have high-octane VFX.

The film will have Prabhas and Kriti Sanon playing the role of Ram and Sita respectively, with Saif Ali Khan being the antagonist as Lankesh.

Also Read: Filmfare Awards 2021: Om Raut bags Best Director award for Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Harshvardhan Rane secures oxygen…

Dharma Productions joins hands with Yuvaa to…

Sunny Leone and PETA India donate 10,000…

FIR registered against comedian Sunil Pal…

Amitabh Bachchan to return with Kaun Banega…

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s ‘Guide section’ on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification