Comedian Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhonsale tied the knot in the last week of April this year and the couple had posted a lot of aesthetic quintessential pictures from their wedding. Both Sanket and Sugandha have been an integral part of Indian comedy and their content is highly lauded by their followers and fans on social media. However, Sugandha seems to have landed in a bit of legal trouble due to the function held from her side of the family in Phagwara, Punjab.

In a video that was posted by them, a large gathering is seen at the wedding ceremony held by the bridegroom’s family at a resort in Phagwara. Given that the COVId-19 rules have clearly been violated in the video, a police complaint has been filed against Sugandha under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act. However, a police official said that there have been no arrests made so far in terms of the complaint.

Sugandha has not responded to the reports yet.

