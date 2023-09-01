R Madhavan, actor and filmmaker, nominated as President of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Actor R Madhavan has been nominated as the President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and Chairman of the governing council. The announcement was made by Union Minister Anurag Thakur on social media.

Thakur said that he was confident that Madhavan's "vast experience and strong ethics" would enrich the institute and bring positive changes. He also wished Madhavan the best in his new role.

Madhavan is an actor, writer, director, and producer. He rose to fame in Tamil cinema with Mani Ratnam's Alai Payuthey in 2000. He has received four Filmfare Awards South and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

Thank you so very much for the honor and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations. ???????? https://t.co/OHCKDS9cqt — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 1, 2023

His film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biopic of Indian rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan. It was a modest success and won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

The FTII is a premier film and television institute in India. It was founded in 1960 and is located in Pune, Maharashtra. The institute offers a variety of courses in film, television, and animation. The last president of FTII was filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Actor Anupam Kher also served as the president for one year.

