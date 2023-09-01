comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 01.09.2023 | 8:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 OMG 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » R Madhavan announced as the new FTII President by Union Minister Anurag Thakur

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

R Madhavan announced as the new FTII President by Union Minister Anurag Thakur

en Bollywood News R Madhavan announced as the new FTII President by Union Minister Anurag Thakur

R Madhavan, actor and filmmaker, nominated as President of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor R Madhavan has been nominated as the President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and Chairman of the governing council. The announcement was made by Union Minister Anurag Thakur on social media.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur announces R Madhavan as the new FTII President

R Madhavan announced as the new FTII President by Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Thakur said that he was confident that Madhavan's "vast experience and strong ethics" would enrich the institute and bring positive changes. He also wished Madhavan the best in his new role.

Madhavan is an actor, writer, director, and producer. He rose to fame in Tamil cinema with Mani Ratnam's Alai Payuthey in 2000. He has received four Filmfare Awards South and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

His film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biopic of Indian rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan. It was a modest success and won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

The FTII is a premier film and television institute in India. It was founded in 1960 and is located in Pune, Maharashtra. The institute offers a variety of courses in film, television, and animation. The last president of FTII was filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Actor Anupam Kher also served as the president for one year.

Also Read: R Madhavan reviews Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War: “Totally blown out of my mind by…”

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ayushmann Khurrana to start filming Sourav…

SCOOP: Farhan Akhtar opts out of Aamir…

EXCLUSIVE: Anil Sharma opens up on Ameesha…

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couple Harshad…

Suneel Darshan accuses Sunny Deol of…

Legendary Playwright Habib Tanvir's…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification