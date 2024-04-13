Pooja Hegde is embarking on a new chapter in her life. The actress is poised to make a grand move into her lavish new residence, a magnificent sea-facing mansion nestled in the upscale Bandra area of Mumbai. Valued at a staggering Rs. 45 crore, this opulent abode spans an impressive 4,000 square feet, embodying sheer sophistication and elegance.

Pooja Hegde’s Luxurious Move: Deva actress set to reside in Rs. 45. crore sea-facing house in Mumbai

According to a report in NDTV, with a discerning eye for design and an innate sense of aesthetics, Pooja Hegde's relocation to this stunning abode signifies a significant milestone in her journey. A source close to the actress revealed, “Pooja Hegde has relocated to a stunning sea-facing mansion, boasting a sprawling 4,000 square feet of living space. Nestled in a prime location, this opulent abode not only offers panoramic vistas of the sea but also serves as a sanctuary of comfort and elegance in the heart of Mumbai.”

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has an array of highly anticipated projects in her repertoire. Alongside her forthcoming Bollywood venture Deva, where she stars alongside Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde is set to star in the action-packed film Sanki and three South Indian projects.

