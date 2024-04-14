Bringing together the Roohi couple of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor on the big screen again. Mr. and Mrs. Mahi is expected to be a sports drama.

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, which is said to be a sports drama revolving around cricket, has finally received a release date. While audiences are eagerly waiting to see the duo of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, who previously featured in a horror comedy, in a rather different avatar this time, the makers have locked a release date for the film, which is May 31.

With the latest announcement, Rajkummar Rao, who is already gearing up for the release of another film Srikanth: Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne in the same month, will have another release to look forward in May. Speaking of the film, there were many dates which were reported last year including the one announced by Karan Johar wherein it was revealed that the makers are aiming at an April release. However, on April 13, the makers decided to unveil this release date on social media.

Speaking of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, the film marks Janhvi’s first sports film and it is being said that the actress will be essaying the role of a cricketer in the movie. Although most of the details are kept under wraps, we hear that the actress has undergone extensive prep including a physical transformation to essay the role with authenticity. From attending workshops to learning the sport, Janhvi had also revealed that she even sustained shoulder injuries during the shoot of the movie.

Zee Studios and Dharma Productions present, A Dharma Productions film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, and is produced by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. The film, directed by Sharan Sharma, is now expected to release on May 31. Followed by this, Janhvi Kapoor is expected to dive into completing the political thriller Ulajh, which is reportedly aiming at a July release.

