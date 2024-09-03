Sidharth Malhotra began the year with the hijack flick Yodha (2024), produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. He then took his time to sign his next films. Recently, there were reports that he has dropped out of Mitti. And now, Bollywood Hungama has learned that he has bagged a very interesting commercial flick.

EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra bags an out-and-out commercial entertainer, produced by Mahaveer Jain

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Sidharth has signed a film which is an out-and-out entertainer. It has loads of comedy and also has a thrill element. Sidharth excitedly came on board as he knows that it’s a film that’ll present him in a never-before-seen avatar and also expand his fan base. As a result, he’s giving his hundred percent towards prepping for the role.”

The source continued, “This film will be produced by Mahaveer Jain. He and his team are in advanced talks with a top director. A clearer picture in this regard would emerge in a week or so.”

The source also said, “The title of the film, too, is yet to be locked. Sidharth Malhotra and Mahaveer Jain are looking at taking the film on floors in the first quarter of 2025.”

Besides this entertainer, Sidharth Malhotra is also in advanced talks to play the lead in Karan Johar's action film. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report about it last month. "Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar share a very special bond, and the latter feels that the former is meant to do action films. When he was developing the script, the name of Sid naturally crossed his mind. He narrated the film to Sid, and the actor has shown interest in mentors' action film," a trade source had told Bollywood Hungama.

Recently, reports also stated that Sidharth Malhotra will front a love story produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. It will be directed by Tushar Jalota of Dasvi (2022) fame.

