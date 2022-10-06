Right before the trailer release that has been scheduled for this month, the makers of the upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot released a new poster of the film where we can see Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter giving us a glimpse of the quirkiness that we can expect from this fun entertainer. While the audience is eagerly waiting to see more glimpses of the film, the makers are finally here with the announcement of the trailer date of the film.

Phone Bhoot: Trailer of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer horror comedy to release on October 10

Be it Katrina Kaif playing the role of a ghost for the first time in the film or the fact that it's a horror comedy, Phone Bhoot is touted to be one of the most anticipated films in recent times. A source close to the film said, “The makers want to keep up with audience’s anticipation at all times by coming up with some information about the film. Now they are here with the biggest and the most awaited announcement for the audience about its trailer release. The makers have finally announced that the trailer of the film will be out on October 10, 2022. Along with this announcement, the makers also released a video featuring the cast in the quirkiest manner with an extra quirky background that goes perfect for its genre of horror comedy.”

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on November 4, 2022.

