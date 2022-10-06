Actress Urmila Matondkar known for her superlative performances in films like Satya, Ek Haseena Thi, Bhoot, Rangeela, Kaun and Pinjar, is all set to make a grand comeback in a thriller titled Tiwari directed by Saurabh Varma, produced by Content Engineers. The actress plays the titular role in the web series set in a small town and has an emotional mother-daughter story at the core of it.

The thriller has the actress doing gritty action for which she has been training rigorously for last six months. Urmila will be seen in a completely different avatar in the show. Apparently, Urmila will play the double role of mother and daughter in Tiwari.

Talking about the show, Urmila says, “Tiwari offered me characters and a story arc that is challenging as a performer and things that I haven’t attempted so far. Written and created by a team of young writers, the team managed to keep me hooked till the end while narrating it. What I liked the most in the story is that at the core, it is an emotional mother-daughter story but at the same time, it has everything from drama to action to some thrilling twists and turns. I can’t wait to start shooting.”

