comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.10.2022 | 1:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Urmila Matondkar to feature in a double role in Tiwari

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

Actress Urmila Matondkar known for her superlative performances in films like Satya, Ek Haseena Thi, Bhoot, Rangeela, Kaun and Pinjar, is all set to make a grand comeback in a thriller titled Tiwari directed by Saurabh Varma, produced by Content Engineers. The actress plays the titular role in the web series set in a small town and has an emotional mother-daughter story at the core of it.

Urmila Matondkar to feature in a double role in Tiwari

Urmila Matondkar to feature in a double role in Tiwari

The thriller has the actress doing gritty action for which she has been training rigorously for last six months. Urmila will be seen in a completely different avatar in the show. Apparently, Urmila will play the double role of mother and daughter in Tiwari.

Talking about the show, Urmila says, “Tiwari offered me characters and a story arc that is challenging as a performer and things that I haven’t attempted so far. Written and created by a team of young writers, the team managed to keep me hooked till the end while narrating it. What I liked the most in the story is that at the core, it is an emotional mother-daughter story but at the same time, it has everything from drama to action to some thrilling twists and turns. I can’t wait to start shooting.”

Also Read: First poster out! Urmila Matondkar to make her digital debut with the web series ‘Tiwari’

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Saif Ali Khan confirms Bhoot Police 2

Prabhas starrer Adipurush made for 3D…

BREAKING: Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam…

Nana Patekar climbs a mountain in Kedarnath…

Salman Khan opts for a dapper look in the…

Kang Hae Lim’s thriller limited series…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification