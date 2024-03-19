comscore
Pavail Gulati set to perform his own stunts in Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva: "It was both a daunting and rewarding experience"

Pavail Gulati set to perform his own stunts in Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva: "It was both a daunting and rewarding experience"

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva stars Pavail Gulati alongside seasoned stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Pavail Gulati is set to push the boundaries of action cinema in his upcoming film Deva, where he will be performing his own stunts alongside co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde. Directed by the acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Deva promises to be a gripping high-action drama that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Given the nature of the film's demanding action sequences, Pavail Gulati's dedication to authenticity shines through as he steps into the role of a fearless warrior. Drawing from his background as a sports enthusiast and his passion for the action genre, Gulati made the bold decision to forego the use of body doubles, opting instead to execute the adrenaline-pumping stunts himself.

Reflecting on his experience, Pavail Gulati shares, "Working on Deva has been an exhilarating journey filled with challenges and thrills. As someone who has always been drawn to the action genre and possesses a love for sports, I felt compelled to immerse myself fully in the physical demands of the role. Performing my own stunts was both a daunting and rewarding experience, allowing me to fully embody the essence of the character and elevate the authenticity of the action sequences."

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva stars Pavail Gulati alongside seasoned stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.

