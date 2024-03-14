A couple of days back, the makers of Shahid Kapoor's next Deva commenced the shoot of Deva in Mumbai.

Pan India star Pooja Hegde has audiences eagerly awaiting the release of her highly anticipated next, Deva, in which she stars opposite Shahid Kapoor for the first time. Expected to deliver yet another noteworthy performance in the film, the actress has now started the next schedule in Mumbai. An edgy action thriller, Deva promises to showcase Pooja Hegde’s portrayal of a strong and independent character. Anticipation is high not only for her performance but also for the on-screen chemistry she shares with Shahid Kapoor in the film.

Pooja Hegde joins shoot of Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva in Mumbai

Taking to social media, Pooja Hegde offered fans a sneak peek from the ‘Deva’ sets, saying, “Back to shoot.”

It is worth mentioning here that Pavail Gulati has also started shooting for the film. The film is set to be an adrenaline-pumping action thriller, promising audiences an enthralling cinematic experience. Both Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati are set to immerse themselves in high-octane action sequences, elevating the intensity of the film.

Directed by the renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, known for his gripping storytelling and dynamic visuals, this project is anticipated to be a standout addition to the action genre. Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the film brings together a talented team of industry veterans, aiming to deliver an unforgettable cinematic journey. Deva is expected to release worldwide on October 11, 2024.

