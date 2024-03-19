In April 2023, the eagerly awaited inaugural series of the Citadel universe, a brainchild of the Russo Brothers' AGBO in collaboration with David Weil, debuted with Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in leading roles. Building on this success, AGBO is venturing into additional local-language productions, such as the enticing Italian Original Citadel: Diana, featuring the talented Matilda De Angelis. Meanwhile, anticipation mounts for the forthcoming Indian series, boasting Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, promising unparalleled action sequences, helmed by Raj & DK.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announce Citadel: Honey Bunny, drop first poster

On March 19, 2024, at the Prime Video India 2024 slate announcement, the title and first poster of the series was unveiled. Titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, the first poster sees Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu wielding a gun. "Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe," the logline read.

Prime Video has confirmed the Indian series within the Citadel universe will be called Citadel: Honey

Bunny.

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan had his international debut with a cameo in Priyanka and Richard’s Citadel. In the fifth episode, Priyanka Chopra’s Nadia Sinh has a secret child with Mason Kane, played by Richard Madden and she has kept the news under wraps. During the flashback from 8 years ago, she makes a call to the terrorist Rahi Gambhir in an attempt to relocate to Spain after she finds out about her pregnancy. When she is confronted by Mason and Osy Ikhile (Carter Spence) about contacting Gambhir, she reveals that the man is, in fact, her father. Played by Paul Bazely, he helps her escape Citadel in order to move to Spain. Interestingly, the call that happens on the episode is dubbed by none other than Varun Dhawan. His cameo gets confirmed when the end credits roll and thank Varun.

The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.

