Last month, the makers of the upcoming action thriller announced their film Deva which is expected to bring together Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde. Now, in a significant development, actor Pavail Gulati has officially joined the lead ensemble cast of this highly anticipated action thriller. The film, directed by renowned filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, is set to unravel a gripping narrative of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer entangled in a high-profile case.

Pavail Gulati, known for his versatile performances, expressed his enthusiasm about joining the project, stating, "I am incredibly excited to embark on this exhilarating journey and absolutely thrilled to collaborate with exceptional talents like Shahid Kapoor and the amazing director Rosshan Andrrews. It’s my first with Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios. This opportunity not only represents a significant milestone for me but also a challenge that I wholeheartedly welcome and am eager to embrace. It’s going to be a fun ride."

Director Rosshan Andrrews shared his vision for the film, stating, "I am honoured to be directing ‘DEVA,' and I am eager to bring this thrilling story to the screen. With Shahid Kapoor's exceptional talent and the combined efforts of our fantastic team, I am confident that ‘DEVA' will give a different cinematic experience."

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, expressed his enthusiasm over the film, adding, “We're thrilled to bring 'Deva' to life in collaboration with Roy Kapur Films. This film promises to be a riveting cinematic experience, and we are confident that it will captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and outstanding performances."

Deva promises to be a rollercoaster ride of suspense, deceit, and high-stakes action. Starring an ensemble cast, the film produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films and directed by Rosshan Andrrews. While it has already gone into production, it is scheduled to explode on screens worldwide on October 11, 2024 on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra next year.

