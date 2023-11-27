Gippy Grewal has addressed the recent attack on his Canada home, clarifying that he has no close relationship with actor Salman Khan.

Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal has spoken out after shots were fired at his Canada home, an attack for which notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility. Grewal denied any close association with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, seemingly the intended target of Bishnoi's ominous message.

Gippy Grewal DENIES friendship with Salman Khan after Canada house attack: “Shocked and unable to process”

Speaking to News18, Grewal clarified that he merely met Salman Khan on a couple of occasions, once on the sets of Bigg Boss and another time during the trailer launch of his Punjabi movie, Maujaan Hi Maujaan earlier this year. "I have no friendship with Salman Khan and the anger of it is being taken out on me," he stated. "For me, it is still shocking and I am unable to process what has happened to me."

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning at Grewal's house in West Vancouver, has sparked concern for the singer and his family's safety. However, Salman Khan is yet to publicly address the attack.

Bishnoi's Facebook post on Sunday directly addressed Grewal, stating: "You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it's time for your 'brother' to come and save you." It then went on to issue a chilling message to Khan himself: "Don't be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you."

This recent incident adds to the ongoing saga between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan. It was back in March 2023 that Bishnoi allegedly issued a threat to Khan, prompting increased security around the star's residence. The alleged motive behind this animosity stems from a 1998 case where Khan was accused of killing blackbucks, considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.

Also Read: Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility for gunfire at Gippy Grewal’s residence; says, “This message also extends to Salman Khan”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.