As per several reports, the designer has pre-existing cardiac condition and also suffered from alcohol abuse and other health problems.

Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal is reportedly in critical condition and has been on ventilator support in the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. As per several reports, the designer has pre-existing cardiac condition and also suffered from alcohol abuse and other health problems.

Fashion designer Rohit Bal in critical condition and on ventilator support, admitted to Medanta Hospital: Report

As per a report in HT City, a close friend of Rohit Bal said, “Bal was rushed to the hospital by model Suraj Dhalia three days ago. His heart was sinking and he was unconscious. His pacemaker gave seven shocks. He was initially taken to Moolchand and when his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to Medanta.”

"Gudda is a fighter but his illness has taken a serious toll on him. He became extremely weak over the last few months. We are praying for him," another close friend said.

Rohit Bal has been in and out of hospital for health issues in the last few months. He suffered a massive heart attack in 2010. The 62-year-old has also been suffering from pancreatitis for several years. As per reports, his old friend Arjun Rampal visited him in the hospital. “Gudda is in very bad shape. He was almost dead in November. The doctors had to flush out alcohol and sleeping pills from his system when his friends took him to the hospital,” a friend had opened up about his condition to HT City.

Rohit Bal has been a prominent name in the fashion world. At the Indian Fashion Awards in 2006, he won the Designer of the Year. Apart from fashion, he has been involved in the business side of fashion, managing his brand and expanding his presence in the industry.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy channels her inner desi diva in an ethereal white saree by Rohit Bal

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.