Following the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, Yash Raj Films is looking forward to the next big screen release – Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. As the superstar returns with the third installment, he made an extended cameo as Tiger in Pathaan leaving the Karan Arjun fans wanting for more. Turns out, YRF is probably seeing all the buzz around the two superstars and is already working on a massive project with the two of them.

Pathaan Vs Tiger: Aditya Chopra developing a script to bring Shah Rukh Khan – Salman Khan for two-hero action film?

As it is being reported by Pinkvilla, Yash Raj Films is currently scripting a Pathaan vs Tiger movie which will bring back Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in full-fledged roles after 30 years. Interestingly, Aditya Chopra is developing the project along with writer Shridhar Raghavan. “The plot of this epic two-hero crossover film featuring Tiger and Pathaan has been locked. The film will be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khans since the release of Karan Arjun in 1995. The story of this Tiger – Pathaan two hero film has been developed by Aditya Chopra himself along with Shridhar Raghavan, who has been appointed by Adi as the Mentor Writer of the haloed YRF Spy Universe,” a trade source told the outlet.

The plan is to make it like Iron Man vs Captain America and Batman vs Superman as featured in Captain America: Civil War and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, respectively. “It’s going to be Tiger v/s Pathaan in this two-hero film. The film will be a face-off between the two giant superstars of Indian Cinema, much like what happened between Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Batman vs Superman from the DC Universe.”

Pathaan is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! The film is staying rock-steady at the box office with Rs. 970 crore gross worldwide!

