Fresh from the resounding success of their first-ever sustainable nursing maternity-wear collection, actor and investor Alia Bhatt’s brand is now expanding its product offerings to launch an Infant's Collection focusing on the age group of 0-3 years. This new launch takes the brand one step closer to building an ‘Ed-a-Mamma’ world, where children (and their mommies) grow up putting the planet first. Ed-a-Mamma has had four new launches in the past four months - with maternity wear, Ed-heads (the teen collection), maternity-nursing wear and now the most recent baby wear.

Alia Bhatt’s label Ed-a-Mamma launches nature inspired infant’s wear

Ed-a-Mamma’s new drop introduces three themes - Jungle Joy, Cute-a-sauras and Woodland Wonders. The collection revolves around the joy and innocence with which babies look at the world - hand drawn doodles from the plant and animal kingdom feature prominently and bring the themes alive. The infants’ collection features lightweight, soft and breathable casuals and has a wide range of boys, girls and unisex wear. Key pieces in the collection include thoughtfully curated sets which make the most amazing gifts - as well as standalone pieces such as t-shirts, denims, dresses with bloomers, expandable bodysuits, sleep suits, caps, booties, bibs amongst others.

Speaking about the new launch, Alia Bhatt said, “The decision to launch Infants was a deeply personal one. As a young mother, we want to give our children the best of everything. And so, on my quest to find the best possible clothes for my baby, we embarked on the journey to create this infant wear line, which I am so happy to share with you. Cute and Comfortable, this new line is approved by nature, and by the lil beans themselves.”

Ed-a-Mamma prioritizes state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques that ensure comfort and care. The Boys & Girls ranges are 100% cotton and the Unisex range is a premium line where 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton is used and the graphic treatment & garment details are minimal. Ed-a-Mamma’s production facilities are SEDEX certified and the brand only uses AZO free dyes that are safe for kids in addition to buttons and trims that are plastic and nickel free. All garments are pre-washed and tested to ensure they are PH safe for babies.

Iffat Haider Jivan, Business Head, Ed-a-Mamma emphasizes, “I’m really proud of this collection. We pride ourselves on having our ear to the ground, and are in tune with what Mammas and their lil beans need and want. With the launch of Ed-a-Mamma’s Baby Wear, we offer parents expanded product options through a curated line from newborns through toddlers. Staying true to the brand’s commitment to responsible sourcing, the entire collection is carefully crafted to provide parents with supreme quality and great designs that are also easy on their pocket.”

Ed-a-Mamma firmly believes in starting the journey of baby beans on a note of gentle and soothing care. The brand thoughtfully chooses and blends the right elements to create an infinite world for babies and new mothers. In line with the brand’s ethos of Children of Mother Earth, Ed-a-Mamma is getting children (and their parents) to love and take care of our planet. And with this new launch, Ed-a-mamma is one step closer to their vision of changing the world one garment at a time.

