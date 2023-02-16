It’s wedding season for sure! And Bollywood is indeed soaking in the spirit. While the internet is still in awe of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and Abhishek Pathak-Shivaleeka Oberoi’s wedding pictures, another Bollywood star is gearing up to tie the knot! It’s Swara Bhasker! The actress made an official announcement of her engagement with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad, ten days after registering it in the court.

Swara Bhasker announces engagement with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad; submits papers for registered marriage

To share the news with her fans and admirers, on Thursday, February 16, the Veere Di Wedding actress took to her verified social media handles and shared a video. The clip documented her love story with Fahad, starting from a protest. The video gave a sneak peek into the timeline of their relationship, right from where it started, how they became friends, and eventually fell in love. Besides this, a bunch of photos from the marriage court are also featured in the video. In one of the pictures, Swara can be seen teary-eyed.

Captioning her post, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! / Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad / It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

As soon as the 34-year-old actress made the announcement, many of her friends, contemporaries, and peers from the industry flooded the comments section with wishes for the couple. While actress Parvathy Thiruvothu wrote, “Yay,” along with a couple of red-heart emoticons, Maanvi Gagroo commented, “Congratulations you two.” Meanwhile, a fan commented, “love stories born in protests and politics are always special.”

