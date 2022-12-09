Fans will witness the sizzling chemistry of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone together on the screen after eight years in ‘Besharam Rang’ from Pathaan.

Just a day ago, we had announced that the first song from the film Pathaan will be releasing on December 12. Now the makers of the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer has confirmed the same adding that the dance number ‘Besharam Rang’ picturized on the leading man and leading lady will indeed release on the said date.

Pathaan: Siddharth Anand confirms the release of ‘Besharam Rang’ on December 12; says, “This one is the party anthem of the season”

As revealed by Siddharth earlier, the makers of Pathaan are trying to keep the plot of this action entertainer a secret and have devised a strategy to release the songs of the film before the trailer drops. The first song from the film to release Besharam Rang’, will hit the tube on Monday, December 12. ‘The song is supposedly set to present Deepika Padukone in her hottest best and showcase breath-taking chemistry between her and Shah Rukh Khan. SRK and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Coming to the song, the two shot for the peppy dance number in Spain as leaked photos from the sets of ‘Besharam Rang’ took the internet by storm! The duo shot this massively mounted song in Mallorca and later, headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27.

Talking about the song release, director Siddharth revealed, “Yes, it is true that the first song of our film is releasing on Monday. It’s called ‘Besharam Rang’ and it will present two of the biggest superstars of our generation Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in their hottest avatar yet.” He added, “For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I’m confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!”

Producer Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand are putting in all the effort to make Pathaan one of the biggest ever action spectacle for audiences. The Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. Going by the adrenaline pumping stunts, readers may have understood that Shah Rukh Khan plays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the film. Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

