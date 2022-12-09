comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.12.2022 | 11:45 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Salaam Venky Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai An Action Hero Cirkus
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shabana Azmi to play Chef Vikas Khanna in her next

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

Shabana Azmi is playing a character based on super-chef philanthropist Vikas Khanna in an untitled film that will release early next year. The film is directed by Vikas Khanna.

Shabana Azmi to play Chef Vikas Khanna in her next

Shabana Azmi to play Chef Vikas Khanna in her next

Revealing details Vikas Khanna told me, “Shabana plays a failed chef New York and comes back to India to redeem her reputation. It was very challenging to direct Shabana who is unarguably the best living actress today. When I approached her for the role she very frankly told me she couldn’t cook to save her life. I wondered how she could play a chef if she couldn’t cook. She assured me it was easy. It is called acting.”

Masterchef Vikas Khanna’s directorial debut The Last Color last year collected accolades all across the world. Apparently Khanna who is an ardent Shabana fan convinced her to play a chef on condition that he teaches her to cook. They shot the entire film before the lockdown

Also Read: Shabana Azmi digs out a throwback picture, netizens gush over Shashi Kapoor; say, “Handsome to an extent that’s unseen”

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Director James Toback accused of sexual…

Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor starrer…

Shraddha Kapoor compliments a fan at the…

Sikandar Kher on playing Daulat in Aarya,…

Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino to star Aditya…

Paresh Rawal summoned by Kolkata Police over…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification