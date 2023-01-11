While taking off for the shoot for her next Mrs. Falani, Swara Bhaskar revealed her take on the ‘Besharam Rang’ controversy.

The comeback venture of superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently under the scanner, owing to the massive uproar that followed the release of the song ‘Besharam Rang’. Apart from the sizzling chemistry of Deepika Padukone with SRK, the row fuelled up because of her sporting a saffron coloured bikini that did not go down well with some politicians. While a few raised an objection and demanded the change of the outfit’s colour, a few others also went on to demand the film’s ban. Now, Swara Bhaskar had opened up about her opinion on the controversy where she advised politicians to focus on their work.

Pathaan Row: Swara Bhaskar comments on ‘Besharam Rang’ controversy; says, “Politicians should focus on their work and not on actresses’ clothes”

Recently, Swara Bhaskar was seen at the airport as she was taking off to kick start work on her film Mrs. Falani. While she was seen patiently replying to the paparazzi questions about the film, she was also quizzed about the ongoing Pathaan controversy. Responding to it, Swara said, “Mujhe lagta hai ki hamare neta actresses ke kapde kam dekhein aur apne kaam pe zyada focus karein toh zyada acha hoga. (I think it would be better if politicians focus on their work more rather than the clothes of actresses).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



She went on to add, “Jaise hum apne kaam pe focus kar rahe hain, shooting pe jaa rahe hai (Like the way I am focusing on my work, going for shooting my film).” The actress was making a reference to her forthcoming Mrs. Falani in which she will be seen in nine roles. Directed by Manish Kishorre, the film is produced by Three Arrows Productions Pvt. Ltd.

On the other hand, coming to Pathaan, it is expected to mark the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after four years with him and Deepika Padukone in the role of spies whereas John Abraham will be seen as the antagonist. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and is directed by Siddharth Anand. It is slated to release on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also Read: Amid Pathaan Row, Javed Akhtar comments on censorship and CBFC; says, “we should give due respect”

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.