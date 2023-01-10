Among many others, now, renowned poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar has also shared his point of view on the ongoing ‘Besharam Rang’ controversy. Though the controversy did not need any introduction, in case you don’t know, the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) has, reportedly, asked the makers to make changes to certain shots in the Pathaan film song. A day prior to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan’s trailer launch, Javed Akhtar interacted with the press during the launch of Jadunama, a book based on his life on Monday.

Amid Pathaan Row, Javed Akhtar comments on censorship and CBFC; says, “we should give due respect”

When asked to comment on the ongoing controversy, the veteran lyricist asserted, “It is not for me or you to decide whether the song is right or wrong. We have an agency, the department by the government, and there are people from the government and a cross-section of society who will watch the film and decide what will be passed and what will not be passed. I think we should have trust in that certification, the cuts that they suggest and what they pass.”

As the conversation progressed further, Javed also went on to comment on censorship and the list of cuts CBFC has suggested for the upcoming spy-thriller. Elaborating his take on it, Javed said, “There is a board for film certification, the certificate is given by the agency by the department of the central government, and I think we should give due respect to that certificate. If everybody becomes a censor board, then what is the use of this certificate that is given by the Central government? The government has the right and we should respect the certification.”

The lyricist-turned-political activist was also asked to speak about the “fringe elements” that come into the picture every time there are controversies around films. For the unversed, the question, as per a report by Indian Express, was asked to Javed in reference to the Bajrang Dal vandalising theatres in Ahmedabad. Voicing his opinion on the same, the poet added, “There are no fringe elements, the ministers are talking about these things, forget about the fringe elements. The Madhya Pradesh home minister has said it and if he thinks then there should be a separate censor board for Madhya Pradesh, they watch the film separately. And if they are unhappy with the Centre’s film certification we should not come in between them, it is between them and the Centre.” Akhtar’s response was in reference to MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s objection to Deepika Padukone’s costume in the song.

Coming back to film, Pathaan is slated to release on January 25.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan controversy: ‘We as artistes have to do what the film demands’

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.