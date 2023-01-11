Veteran cinematographer and special effects provider Peter Pereira has passed away at the age of 93. Peter Pereira is best known for films such as Mr India (1987), Sheshnaag (1990), Ajooba (1991), Border (1997), and Aa Gale Lag Jaa (1973). Confirming the news of his demise, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his verified Twitter handle and penned a tribute to him.

For the unversed, besides the Anil Kapoor starrer Mr India, Peter has also contributed significantly to Amitabh Bachchan's film Ajooba and Sunny Deol's film Border. “Our industry lost a legend today. #PeterPereira was a pioneer in Cinematography in our films. One of the greatest!,” twitted Junior Bachchan.

Abhishek further added, “I remember him fondly from the sets of my father’s films that I visited as a child. Kind, loving, dignified and brilliant. Rest in Peace, sir.” In no time, Twitterati took to the comments section and paid condolences. “May the departed soul rest in Peace,” wrote a Twitter user, while another called him “legend”. The comments section was flooded with “Rest in Peace”, and “Om Shanti”.

In 2019, during an interview with Scroll, the late cinematographer had briefly spoken about making a career in the entertainment business, given that his father also belonged to the same field. He had said, “My father was a photography enthusiast. I shared his hobby and enjoyed photography from the very beginning, throughout my youth. I owned a small Brownie camera and used to take lots of pictures. It was during my time as an apprentice at Basant Studio, where being in that whole environment in which films were being made, I too got attracted to motion pictures.”

Peter last worked on filmmaker Hemant Chaturvedi’s documentary.

