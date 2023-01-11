Rakhi Sawant shot to fame with her item number opposite Govinda in ‘Joru Ka Ghulam’. And, since then there is no going back for the model-turned-actress. Recently, the actress was seen sobbing in a video, in which she was revealing that her mother is suffering from a brain tumour along with cancer. Amid this, the actress has once again grabbed the headlines, this time for tying the knot with her boyfriend Adil Khan.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan secretly get married; the couple poses with a marriage certificate

Going by the photos making rounds on the internet, Rakhi and Adil could be seen holding their marriage certificate as they pose together for the camera. The couple also had flower garlands on their necks. In another photo, she is seen signing documents. And, if these photos are something to go by, then Rakhi and Adil registered their marriage in court last year.

The viral photos of her wedding with Adil Khan have left a section of fans happy and others shocked. While an Instagram user wrote, “congratulations & God bless them both,” another commented, “Secretly and shared the secret only with the whole world.” However, it is worth mentioning here that neither Rakhi nor Adil has commented on the matter, so far.

Coming to the professional front, Rakhi was recently seen in the fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi. She entered the show as a wild card and managed to grab a spot in the top five. However, Akshay Kelkar won the trophy, a cash prize of Rs 15,55,000, a gold bracelet, and a Rs 5 lakh cheque.

