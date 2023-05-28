Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who have been the talk of the town recently, seem to be busy trying to lock the venue for their impending wedding. The couple, who got engaged earlier this month, is expected to be tying the knot in Rajasthan as per current reports. From what we hear, Parineeti is currently in the state where she was seen spending time with her relatives. Further adding to the speculations, it is being said that Raghav will be joining the actress soon.

Parineeti Chopra may tie the knot with Raghav Chadha in Rajasthan just like cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

As per IANS reports, Parineeti Chopra arrived in Udaipur on Saturday and was staying at Udaipur Palace, along with her family members too staying at Udayvilas. Later, she was reportedly seen having lunch with her relatives. Furthermore, adding fuel to the fire, Parineeti Chopra is also expected to have had a meeting with Shikha Saxena of the Tourism Department, wherein she was seen asking about the touristy places and hotels in Udaipur. If that was not all, Raghav Chadha is expected to have visited Jaipur to scout for wedding venues, followed by Parineeti Chopra joining him on Sunday, May 28.

If these reports are to be believed, it seems that Parineeti Chopra wants to follow the footsteps of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who too tied the knot in Rajasthan way back in 2018. However, the couple are yet to choose between Udaipur and Jaipur.

News about Parineeti Chopra getting engaged to Raghav Chadha started doing the rounds last month. Later, reports had it that the couple had hosted an intimate ‘roka’ ceremony before exchanging rings at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. As for their wedding plans, the couple haven’t interacted with the media regarding the same. However, during the engagement, reports had it that the couple will be tying the knot in October or by the end of 2023.

