Earlier this year, Bollywood and cricket intertwined once again as Indian cricketer and current captain of Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul, tied the knot with Athiya Shetty, daughter of renowned actor Sunil Shetty. The couple, who had been dating for several years, exchanged vows on January 23, 2023, in a joyous ceremony attended by their loved ones. Although KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are yet to celebrate their six-month anniversary, a video capturing the cricketer's presence at a club is currently making waves on social media. The video, which had gone viral, showcased KL Rahul enjoying his time at the club.

Athiya Shetty breaks silence on controversial club video with KL Rahul; says, “Check your facts before reporting,”

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are now in London. They were seen at what seeming looked like an adult entertainment zone. Netizens have commented that it is a strip club. The cricketer is on a break as he revives from the surgery. While people made varied comments, others said that he has done nothing illegal. Even Athiya Shetty was seen with him at the club. The video surfaced all over internet in no time.

#KLRahul Spotted In Strip Club In UK During His Recovery???? pic.twitter.com/l2MpFB5WKp — VK18???????? (@InChnadrakant) May 27, 2023



However, Athiya Shetty now decided to raise her voice on the matter. On Saturday evening, Athiya took to her Instagram Story and wrote, “I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it’s important to stand up for yourself.”

She further added, “Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does.” “Stop taking things out of context, and check your facts before reporting,” stated Athiya.

“Peace and love,” she concluded.

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul tied knot in a small ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

Also Read: Athiya Shetty on KL Rahul, “He is responsible for changing my mindset”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.