Parineeti Chopra to kickstart Saina Nehwal biopic in October, clarifies she is still learning how to play Badminton

Parineeti Chopra is all set for yet another interesting role in her career. After Kesari, the actress has Jabariya Jodi releasing this year. With an array of projects in the pipeline, the actress is also working hard to prep for Saina Nehwal biopic. The actress will be essaying the role of the iconic badminton player who has done India proud on so many countless occasions.

Parineeti Chopra, on Thursday, clarified that the actress has not started working on the film yet. The film will go on floor in October as she is still learning how to play Badminton. “Hi everyone, we have NOT started the shoot of #Saina yet. I am still learning how to play Badminton! We will start in October once I get better at it!! 4 MONTHS TO GO!???? #Saina @TSeries,” she wrote on Twitter.

Parineeti Chopra earlier said in a statement, “Yes, I am a visual learner so the most important advice that I got from my entire training team, Amole sir and everybody was that I must watch Saina’s matches. I haven’t watched that many badminton matches and I really want to play exactly the way she plays. So, watching her matches how she drops her foot, how she uses her hand, how she uses her racket, her aggression on the court that is something that I really want to imbibe as a part of my personality, so have to watch all her matches and videos.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra which is releasing in July 2019.