Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is all set to receive GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title after crossing the 100 million subscribers milestone

Charting the record for emerging world’s largest YouTube channel, India’s biggest music label T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar will be felicitated with the official “GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS (trademark) certificate for achieving a milestone of 100 million subscribers on YouTube in the city tomorrow. The officials of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS (trademark) will be presenting the accolade to Bhushan Kumar and we truly are excited for it to coming home.

T-Series emerged triumphant amongst all the other contemporaries particularly, PewDiePie and achieved the landmark record with the highest number of subscribers all across. A dominant player in the Indian entertainment industry, T-Series catapulted itself to the top slot with leading films, songs as well as singles (non-film music). Founded in January 2011, the T-Series YouTube Channel has 29 sub-channels and has the most viewed uploads.

Chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar, who has been leading the music and film company successfully, recently took brand T-Series a notch higher with International recognition coming home. Bhushan Kumar has pinned the nation on the global map with this achievement where the whole of India takes pride. Taking over the reins of T-Series at the age of 19, Kumar with his foresight and sharp business acumen has propelled brand T-Series to an enviable position including being the world’s biggest YouTube Channel with the humongous reach of 100 million subscribers. Besides India, the T-Series’ audience base spans the UK, USA, Europe, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand and many other countries.

From making music to licensing and publishing content across several media platforms, T-Series is the destination to a vast variety of content. One conglomerate that looks after music production, music acquisitions, movie production to marketing and distribution, Bhushan Kumar has put India on the global map by taking the label to greater heights with its resounding digital success.

