Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.06.2019 | 4:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is all set to receive GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title after crossing the 100 million subscribers milestone

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Charting the record for emerging world’s largest YouTube channel, India’s biggest music label T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar will be felicitated with the official “GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS (trademark) certificate for achieving a milestone of 100 million subscribers on YouTube in the city tomorrow.  The officials of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS (trademark) will be presenting the accolade to Bhushan Kumar and we truly are excited for it to coming home.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is all set to receive GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title after crossing the 100 million subscribers milestone

T-Series emerged triumphant amongst all the other contemporaries particularly, PewDiePie and achieved the landmark record with the highest number of subscribers all across. A dominant player in the Indian entertainment industry, T-Series catapulted itself to the top slot with leading films, songs as well as singles (non-film music). Founded in January 2011, the T-Series YouTube Channel has 29 sub-channels and has the most viewed uploads.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is all set to receive GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title after crossing the 100 million subscribers milestone

Chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar, who has been leading the music and film company successfully, recently took brand T-Series a notch higher with International recognition coming home. Bhushan Kumar has pinned the nation on the global map with this achievement where the whole of India takes pride. Taking over the reins of T-Series at the age of 19, Kumar with his foresight and sharp business acumen has propelled brand T-Series to an enviable position including being the world’s biggest YouTube Channel with the humongous reach of 100 million subscribers. Besides India, the T-Series’ audience base spans the UK, USA, Europe, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand and many other countries.

From making music to licensing and publishing content across several media platforms, T-Series is the destination to a vast variety of content. One conglomerate that looks after music production, music acquisitions, movie production to marketing and distribution, Bhushan Kumar has put India on the global map by taking the label to greater heights with its resounding digital success.

Also Read: Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series makes India proud as world’s biggest YouTube Channel charts a milestone with 100 million subscribers

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Zarina Wahab defends husband Aditya…

Riteish Deshmukh to star in Tiger Shroff,…

Jacqueline Fernandez to play the role of…

Tadka doesn’t find any takers; makers may…

Woah! Auto enthusiast Thala Ajith to play…

Mom director Ravi Udyawar to kick off his…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification