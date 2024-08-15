Parineeti Chopra, a Bollywood actress, criticized the rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, which shocked the nation. Parineeti described the episode as awful, saying that if reading about it makes you feel so passionately about it, consider what the doctor went through.

Parineeti Chopra demands justice for Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder: “Hang him by his b***s”

Parineeti took to Instagram and wrote a post describing the facts of the case. She wrote, “If it is too difficult for you to read, imagine what it was for her. Disgusting. Horrific. Hang him by his b***s.” Parineeti is among the few actors in Hindi cinema who have spoken about the crime.”

The brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has shocked the country. The semi-nude body of the female PGT doctor, a second-year student in the chest medicine department, was discovered inside the hospital's seminar hall on Friday. She was on duty on Thursday night, and her body sustained numerous injuries. The preliminary autopsy report showed sexual abuse prior to her murder, prompting her father to claim that she was raped and killed within the hospital.

Alia Bhatt recently reacted to the horrible occurrence by issuing a powerful statement condemning it. "Another horrific rape. "Another day of realising that women are not safe anywhere," she said, drawing a direct parallel to the Nirbhaya tragedy that devastated India over a decade ago. Despite the national outcry and subsequent legal revisions, Alia maintained that little has changed in terms of women's protection.

On the work front, Parineeti most recently appeared in Imtiaz Ali's Netflix feature, Amar Singh Chamkila. Parineeti starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila's second wife, Amarjot Kaur. The biographical drama was widely praised, highlighting Parineeti's versatility and gaining her critical accolades.

