Ayushmann Khurrana shares video of his 'Poetic Protest' as he demands justice for Kolkata rape victim

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ayushmann Khurrana shares video of his ‘Poetic Protest’ as he demands justice for Kolkata rape victim

In the video, Ayushmann Khurrana makes a heart-wrenching statement about how the victim could have been alive if she was a boy.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Amid many celebrities who have taken a firm stand and voiced their concerns about women’s safety at the workplace, joining them is Ayushmann Khurrana who has penned a heart-wrenching poem. Fans of the actor-singer would be aware that this is not the first time where Khurrana has showcased his support towards women related causes. In the past too, the actor has expressed concerns over women’s safety and has participated in several women empowerment campaigns.

While he has always addressed himself as a feminist, he has now penned a poem which reads, “Kaash main bhi ladka hoti (I wish I was a boy too)”. The poem aims at showcasing the double-standards, the extensive precautions women are forced to take for their safety unlike men. It poetically encapsulates how women are not allowed to do so many things in the name of safety but men can roam carefree and concludes it with the heart-touching lines, “Kaash main ladka hoti toh shayad aaj main zinda hoti (if I was a boy, I might have been alive today)”. The poetry received widespread love from fans who shared heart emojis and also showcased their support towards the cause.

 

For the unversed, the Kolkata rape and murder case of a medical trainee during the latter’s night shift has sparked a nationwide outrage as doctors have taken to the streets, demanding their safety, especially for women. While many celebrities including actors like Alia Bhatt have shared powerful notes extending their support towards the victim’s family, many of them have also voiced their concerns over the increasing number of sexual assaults on women along with taking a firm stand to improve the standards of workplace safety.

Meanwhile, in the past, Ayushmann Khurrana has shared several such heart-touching poetries about women and their struggles which too has garnered immense fandom.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana falls in love with Laila Majnu, calls himself obsessed

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

