Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, have expressed their outrage on social media over the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Following the news of the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, a number of Indian bollywood stars took to social media to express their outrage.

Bollywood stars outraged over Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder: Kareena Kapoor Khan draws parallels to Nirbhaya case

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and wrote, "12 years later, the same narrative, the same protest. But we're still waiting for change." Kareena was referring to the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder, often known as the Nirbhaya case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Justice for women.”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Still waiting on the day all women can be independent and safe” on a black background.

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram and posted, “Yet another horrific rape has unfolded in front of our eyes. First and most importantly, let us pray for her and her family. Women have always played a very important role in the growth and developement of our country. The workplace, the classroom and the home mist be an enabling and safe space for us. Men and women need to unite against those mindsets and belief systems that continuously objectify women or think of them as easy prey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Mrunal Thakur shared a series of post on her Instagram stories, on her first post she wrote, “Her dad found her naked, lying motionless on the floor with a broken pelvic girdle, disfigured limbs and shattered pieces of glasses in her eyes, bleeding incessantly. Her plight in those final minutes is unimaginable. Her parents were denied any contact with her dead body for 3 hours after they reached the crime scene. 150 gm of semen was found in her body, one man can only have 15 gm. A scapegoat is in custody. Dean said she was psychotic. After the transfer to CBI, renovation work started in the hospital. At this point it's not just a doctor issue anymore, it's just inhumane. We keep unlocking lower levels of inhumanity year after year. Fools were those, who even hoped there would be reforms after the Nirbhaya case. It's been 12 years. Nothing has changed. Saw some Instagram stories saying that it's a crime to be a doctor in this country.”

The second post read, “Really sad and hurt to celebrate Aazadi.”

On August 9, a female post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor's body was discovered in a lecture hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. On Saturday, a community volunteer was arrested in connection with the event.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation into the trainee doctor's alleged rape and murder from the Kolkata Police.

Also Read : Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Sara Ali Khan on her birthday, shares unseen pic with her and Saif Ali Khan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.