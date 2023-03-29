Parineeti Chopra is rumoured to be dating Raghav Chadha. When asked if the wedding rumours are true, she remained tight-lipped. Watch

Over the past few months, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have sparked dating rumours. Since the duo has been clicked together more often lately, it has fuelled the fire. While neither Parineeti nor Raghav spoke about the matter publicly, Raghav’s fellow party member and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora’s tweet once again brought everyone’s attention to the rumoured couple. Recently, when paps caught Parineeti in the city, they asked the actress to comment on the matter.

Parineeti Chopra blushes as paps ask her about wedding rumours with politician Raghav Chadha, watch

The Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actress remained tight-lipped and continued to walk towards her car. However, in the video, she can be seen controlling herself from smiling when the pap asked her about the wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha. On seeing Parineeti blushing in the video, a user commented, “Blushing hasi toh phasi” while a section of them flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

For the unversed, on Tuesday, Arora took to Twitter to share pictures of Raghav and Parineeti and wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!”

Coming to the professional front, the 34-year-old actress was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani starrer Uunchai, which was helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. She has a bunch of projects in the pipeline, including Imtiaz Ali’s next directorial Chamkila. After wrapping up the forthcoming film, Chopra had written, “My life remains forever changed…the most heavenly crew and experience. Peace, happiness, meditation, Punjab…Will never, ever forget this,” in a social media post.

Besides this, she also has Capsule Gill, opposite Akshay Kumar. The Tinu Suresh Desai directorial is said to be a real-life story of additional chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who helped in the rescue of people when a coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, was flooded in 1989.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra in Ritika Mirchandani outfit effortlessly walked the ramp in an embroidered crop top, thigh high slit skirt and a full -sleeved half jacket

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.