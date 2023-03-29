Bhumi Pednekar is an actor, youth icon and role model who champions the cause of climate change in India. A rank outsider to the industry, Bhumi’s rise and rise is inspiring to many. This is why, Bhumi has been roped in to host the Miss India pageant this year. To be hosted in Imphal, the capital of Manipur, Bhumi will host this event on April 15.

Femina Miss India Pageant ropes in Bhumi Pednekar for hosting the 59th edition

Bhumi has made a huge impact in mainstream Hindi cinema recently with her unique choice of female leads; be it Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Badhaai Do, Govinda Naam Mera, Saand Ki Aankh or Pati Patni Aur Woh, to name a few, Bhumi is the brave new star in Bollywood. She represents the aspirations of the modern Indian woman onscreen through her roles.

Bhumi has recently been appointed as United Nations Development Programme’s first National Advocate for SDGs in India! With her efforts with UNDP, Bhumi will continue to bring attention to the major societal changes that need to be implemented immediately.

Coming to the professional front, the 33-year-old actress is currently making headlines for her latest release, Bheed. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the social drama also featured Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, and Ashutosh Rana, among many others. It was released on March 24, 2023.

The actress has multiple projects in her pipeline including The Ladykiller and Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

