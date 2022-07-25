Parasite breakout star Song Kang Ho, who recently won the Best Actor award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival for his performance in Broker, donated a generous amount of 100 million won (over Rs. 60 lakh) to help the victims of recent wildfires in South Korea’s eastern coastal region.

Parasite star Song Kang Ho makes donation of over Rs. 60 lakh to help victims of wildfires in South Korea’s eastern coastal region

According to Variety, the actor donated to Hope Bridge Association of Korea’s National Disaster Relief. The news was reported Friday by the Korea Times newspaper quoting Song’s agency Sublime, as saying, “Song has been thinking about how to return some of the love he has received from fans. He realized one way to do it was to donate money to neighbors in need. He will be engaged in the sharing culture.”

Song Kang Ho, who starred in the 2019 Oscar-winning dark comedy Parasite, also donated 100 million won in March 2020 to help people in the fight against Covid-19. The 55-year-old actor is now a member of the Honor Society, a club for those who donate more than 100 million won to the organization.

On the professional front, Song Kang Ho will next be seen in Emergency Declaration, which played at Cannes in 2021, but has its home country release delayed until August this year. The film boasts an all-star cast of Jeon Do Yeon, Lee Byung Hun, Kim Nam Gil, Im Siwan, Kim So Jin, and Park Hae Joon.

Also Read: Emergency Declaration: Song Kang Ho, Im Siwan, Lee Byung Hun starrer disaster thriller film drops eerie, character-detail trailer, watch video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.