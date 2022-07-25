Ranveer Singh practically broke the internet earlier last week. The actor, who was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, posed naked for Paper magazine and the photos went viral on the internet. While many praised the actor for his bold move, many trolled him. But, his close friend and co-star Alia Bhatt has also supported him.

“I don’t like anything negative said about my favorite co-star Ranveer Singh. Toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti (So I cannot tolerate this question). I love him. He’s our favourite and he has given us so much in the movies. We should only give him love,” Alia Bhatt said at the trailer of her upcoming movie Darlings on Monday. In the photoshoot for Paper magazine, Ranveer Singh went nude and paid an ode to Burt Reynolds’ 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have previously worked together in Gully Boy. The film was helmed by Zoya Akhtar and released in 2019. The actors are set to reunite with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's maiden production Darlings is a dark comedy that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds. Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma, the film is the debut full-length feature for director Jasmeet K Reen. Darlings also bring together the absolute greats of music- music composer Vishal Bhardwaj and lyricist Gulzar.

Darlings arrives on Netflix on August 5.

